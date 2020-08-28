RONALD BROWN Ronald Dale Brown, 73, of Pasco WA was called home to be with the Lord on August 16th, 2020. Ron was born on Sunday, December 10th, 1946 in Miami OK to parents James Dale and Ruby LouiseBrown. He spent the first 13 years of his life in Oklahoma, then moved to Coburg, OR with his mother and siblings. He graduated from South Eugene High School in 1965 then joined the Navy, during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Oak Harbor, WA. After leaving the Navy in 1969 he retired from the United States Post Office after 35 years and received many commendations for his excellence and dedicated service. He was also very proud of his 10,000 miles walked through the Kadlec Healthy Ages Columbia Center Mall walking program. Ron was preceded in death by his mother Ruby Louise Johnson, his father James Dale Brown, grandparents Roy and Grace Brown, aunts and uncles that have passed before him. He is survived by his wife Diane Brown, Daughter Janelle Cadman (Scott) of Pasco, WA and daughter Patricia Jones (Patrick) of Kennewick, WA. Grandchildren Austin, Emma, Levi and Shelby. His brother Stan Brown (Connie) of Kaiser OR, Sister Linda Spike (Gregg) of Eugene OR. Ron was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed. Our sincere thanks to the nurses and caregivers at The Chaplaincy Hospice House for their tender loving care of Ron during his last days.



