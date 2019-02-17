Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Carl Triner. View Sign

RONALD CARL TRINER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Ronald Carl Triner, 79, of Kennewick, WA, went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2019. Ron was born in Butte, Montana to Umberto and Caroline Triner on March 3, 1938. He grew up in Walkerville, Montana where he played a variety of sports including football and boxing. After graduating from Butte High School in 1957, he joined the Navy and became a signalman on the USS Epping Forest (LSD-4). While in the Navy, he was stationed in San Diego, CA, Japan, and the Philippines. He was honorably discharged on July 25,1959. Upon returning to Butte, Montana, He went to work as a bellhop at the Finlen Hotel. Shortly, thereafter he met his soul mate and soon to be wife, Darlene Saxbury on a blind date. Ron and Darlene were married on August 21, 1960 during a snowstorm in Butte, MT. In 1963, their son, Glen, was born. Shortly thereafter he began his career in banking that spanned 32 years working at Butte Financial Institutions (Washington Mutual, Olympus Bank, and Prudential Federal), as a Teller and later becoming a loan originator making both commercial and home loans. Upon retirement on February 9,1996 due to health reasons, Ron and Darlene moved to Kennewick, WA to be with their family. They were fixtures at all family activities which brought them joy. All his grandchildren's friends called them grandma and grandpa. Ron truly loved to help people which led to his volunteering in various service organizations; most notably Butte Kiwanis Club and Boy Scouts of America. He was an avid sports fan, golfer, and volunteer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, telling stories, attending family events and sweets. He coached baseball and football. Everyone he met was his friend. He served the lord faithfully for many years. Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Darlene Triner; his parents Umberto and Caroline Triner. He is survived by his son Glen (wife Charmaine) Triner of Pasco, WA; grandchildren Jonathan (wife Megan) Triner of Pasco, WA, Kelsey (husband Garrett) Brawdy of Walport, OR, and Audra (fianc‚e Garet Simpson) Triner of Yakima, WA. Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union Street with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in Ron's name. The family invites you to sign their online tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

