RONALD R. CHANEY Former resident Ronald R. Chaney, 88 of Grants Pass passed away June 21, 2020 at his home in Grants Pass. Ronald Chaney was born to Lyman and Jackie Chaney on July 27, 1931 in North Hollywood, California. His family moved to Grants Pass, Oregon in 1943 where he graduated from high school and joined the Air Force in 1950. He served three years in Munich, Germany where he toured several parts of Western Europe and moved to Pasco, Washington to work for G.E. and eventually Westinghouse Hanford for 36 years. Ron worked as an Instrument Specialist, Maintenance Supervisor and Maintenance Engineer before retiring in 1989. Ron's first great love of his life was Cora Graham. They met at a dance studio having a wonderful marriage of 28 1/2 years. They spent several years dancing and taking trips around the United States. His final great love, Louise Breen, he stayed married to for 20 years. Dancing again was the common factor which brought him and his wife together. It started with them meeting at a dance studio where each week they danced, took several car trips, attended Broadway Plays, took many tours in Canada and the United States along with taking several shipboard cruises. Preceding him in death were his parents Lyman and Jackie Chaney, sister, Diane Claibourn along with children from all marriages. Ron is survived by his sister, Carol Webb, daughters, Sharon Prosser, Gayle Forsbach as well as their relatives. Any memorials can be celebrated privately along with donations involved. Cremation Arrangements are under the care of Stephens Family Chapel, Grants Pass, Oregon (541) 476-7900 www.stephensfc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.