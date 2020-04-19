Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald D. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

RONALD (RON) D. JOHNSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Ron was born July 22, 1955, in Selma, Alabama and passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the age of 64 in Pasco, Washington. His parents moved to Pasco at the age of five where he attended the Pasco Public School system from Kindergarten through the twelfth grade, graduating from Pasco High in 1974. Ron was also a graduate of the local 598 Plumbers and Steamfitters apprenticeship program and went on to serve as a pipefitter from 1974-1999 when he retired due to a physical disability. Ron was an avid outdoorsman whose favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. He enjoyed raising Labrador retrievers' and treated his dogs like members of his family. His greatest passion in life was his son, Stewart, and his three grandchildren, Damyan, Analy, and Alonzo Johnson all of Pasco, Washington. Ron was preceded in death by his father J.N. Johnson. He is survived by his mother, Nelda, a sister, Paula Johnson both from Florida, two brothers John (wife LeeAnn) and Don Johnson of California, one son, Stewart (wife Amalia) Johnson of Pasco, three grandchildren, five nephews, two nieces, and numerous extended family and friends that he loved immensely. Ron will be laid to rest at Desert Lawn Memorial Park Kennewick, WA. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

