RONALD HOWARD HUMMEL
March 15, 1926 to September 29, 2019

RONALD HOWARD HUMMEL 94 March 15, 1926 to September 29, 2019 Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Born to Martha Maria Louise Staulp and Alfred Julius Hummel, in 1926, and grew up in Marshall, Minnesota. He played sports in his early years of grade and high school and was very athletic. He grew up during the depression was frugal and worked part- time during his high school years till he joined the Navy after Pearl Harbor. He was 17 when he quit school, his junior year of high school. In the Navy, he was with the 10 th division gun crew, on board the USS South Dakota and was awarded 10 battle stars while fighting the Japanese in the South Pacific. After the atomic bomb was dropped, he was in Tokyo Bay when the war ended and witnessed the surrender of Japan on the USS Missouri. Ron was proud of time in the service and his status as a veteran of the 2 nd World War. After the war, he worked temporarily for the SP and S rail road installing trip wires to help keep rock slides off the tracks. He got a union job building high power transmission lines in Washington State. The union got him a job with Benton County PUD where he was hired as a lineman, then later promoted to Supervisor of Lines which was a management position. He retired from the PUD after 28 years at the age of 52. He married Helen Lois Hummel, deceased 2009, in 1948 and had three children Martha Jan Hummel (Hinchliffe), Matthew Hummel, and Mark Hummel. His brother Gordon Alfred Hummel, deceased, had three daughters Kathy, Linda, and Nancy Hummel. Ron had a strong sense of duty to his family by providing the food, shelter and clothing that they needed. He taught his sons how to play sports which included baseball, basketball and football plus fishing and hunting. A life-long resident of Kennewick, Washington, Ron took great pleasure in taking care of his hobby farm property and built a large garage, barn and provided wonderful landscaping. He was an avid hunter and fisherman raising/training Brittany spaniel hunting dogs and catching sturgeon on the Snake River. The high light of the week was Thursday night bowling where Ron played on a team for many years with his friends. His most recent retirement years were spent tearing down and rebuilding rental property housing that he inherited and building a large deck at his lake side mobile home near Spokane Washington. Ron could do most anything he put his mind too and will be missed. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

