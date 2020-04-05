Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Knight. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RONALD L KNIGHT Ronald L Knight "Ron", 87, of Richland, Washington, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. Ron was born in Longview, Washington to Clifford and Violet Knight June 28,1932. He grew up in Woodland, Washington and graduated from Woodland High School in 1951. Ron then went to Central Washington College until he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He was stationed in Stuttgart,Germany where he played flute and piccolo in the 7th Army Band. The band toured Army bases across Europe playing for the troops. After his discharge he returned to CWC to continue his studies in music and history education. He graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in K-12 education. While at CWC he met and married Janet Ostrum of Richland. They were married 62 years and have two daughters, Barb of Arizona and Susan of Kennewick. After graduation from CWC he taught music and history in Zillah, Newport and Richland. He loved teaching history to high school students and adored teaching music to elementary school children. Growing up Ron's family owned Knight's Grocery in Woodland. After closing out his teaching career he returned to his roots in the grocery business where he worked for twenty two years. He was employed by Buttery Foods and Safeway. During the 1960's and 1970's he was a member of Richland Light Opera and was both music director and actor in several shows. He was a 33rd Degree Master Mason and very involved in the International Order of Rainbow for Girls with both of his daughters. Ron served as Rainbow Dad for several terms. He was a practicing Christian all his life and loved biblical study. He was especially interested in studying the book of Revelation. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Lloyd and Richard. Ron was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Richland on March 26th. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date following the cessation of the Coronavirus disruption. In remembrance of Ron, the family asks that donations be made to . A memorial donation page has been established on the St Jude website in Ron's name.

RONALD L KNIGHT Ronald L Knight "Ron", 87, of Richland, Washington, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. Ron was born in Longview, Washington to Clifford and Violet Knight June 28,1932. He grew up in Woodland, Washington and graduated from Woodland High School in 1951. Ron then went to Central Washington College until he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He was stationed in Stuttgart,Germany where he played flute and piccolo in the 7th Army Band. The band toured Army bases across Europe playing for the troops. After his discharge he returned to CWC to continue his studies in music and history education. He graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in K-12 education. While at CWC he met and married Janet Ostrum of Richland. They were married 62 years and have two daughters, Barb of Arizona and Susan of Kennewick. After graduation from CWC he taught music and history in Zillah, Newport and Richland. He loved teaching history to high school students and adored teaching music to elementary school children. Growing up Ron's family owned Knight's Grocery in Woodland. After closing out his teaching career he returned to his roots in the grocery business where he worked for twenty two years. He was employed by Buttery Foods and Safeway. During the 1960's and 1970's he was a member of Richland Light Opera and was both music director and actor in several shows. He was a 33rd Degree Master Mason and very involved in the International Order of Rainbow for Girls with both of his daughters. Ron served as Rainbow Dad for several terms. He was a practicing Christian all his life and loved biblical study. He was especially interested in studying the book of Revelation. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Lloyd and Richard. Ron was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Richland on March 26th. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date following the cessation of the Coronavirus disruption. In remembrance of Ron, the family asks that donations be made to . A memorial donation page has been established on the St Jude website in Ron's name. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.