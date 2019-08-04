Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD L. ELLIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RONALD L. ELLIS On July 20th, 2019 Ronald Lynn Ellis passed away in Mukilteo, WA. Ron was born in Prosser, Washington on February 2. 1944 to Robert and Eleanor. Ron is survived by four children: Cheryl Ellis- Thoresen (John) La Quinta, CA; Sandra-Ellis Nicholson (Bruce) Everett, WA; Jon Ellis (Jennifer) Fife, WA and Ryan Ellis (Jill) Snohomish, WA., and a sister Judy Bergman (Dale), Helendale, CA. Ron's smile, sense of humor, infectious laugh and giving spirit will be sorely missed. He loved and related to all people and had a genuine interest in everyone he met. Ron enjoyed blacksmithing reading, bird watching and had a number of other hobbies. Ron also was an inventor of a tennis ball machine. He was a career salesman and farmer. He loved Prosser, WA and his log home that he designed and built on Rattlesnake Ridge. His cousins, Dick and Larry Olsen were a vital part of his life and were neighbors in Prosser. The 3 amigos as they were known were best of friends. Surviving grandchildren include: Nicole, Jake, Ashlee, Tyler, Cooper, Ben, Max, Mackenzie, Ethan, and Lindsey and one great grandchild, Ellie. A celebration of life is being planned for October 4, 2019, 4:30 pm at Legion Hall, 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett, WA 98201. The family suggests gifts in Ron's name be made to "Dogs for Our Brave.", at 6244 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, MO, 63139 or

