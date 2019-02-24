Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD L. HEMSWORTH. View Sign

RONALD L. HEMSWORTH RONALD L. HEMSWORTH went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 21, 2019 in Kennewick, Washington. Ron was born in Pasco, Washington to Lancelot and Bertha (Walker) Hemsworth on January 9, 1934. When he was just four years old, his mother passed away. His father was a World War I veteran dealing with PTSD. This resulted in Ron living at the Hutton Settlement Children's Home in Spokane, Washington and later attending Hill Military Academy in Portland, Oregon. In Pasco, he lived in numerous foster homes and with his Aunt Neva Walker. He graduated from Pasco High School in 1953. On June 27, 1954, he married the love of his life, Margaret Seals of Pasco. They had three children: Paul, Debbie (Espinoza), and Ronald Jr. Ron worked for Pasco Safeway becoming an assistant manager. In 1959, he went to work for Gerber Products Company. Ron drove over a million miles with no accidents as a Gerber salesman and won national sales awards in 1973 and 1994. After 37 years with Gerber, he retired in 1996. Shortly after his marriage to Margaret, Ron accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and became an active church member. Over the years, he was a member at First Baptist Church of Pasco, Riverview Baptist Church of Pasco, First Baptist Church of Richland, and Richland Baptist Church of Richland. He took great pride in his yard and in caring for his homes. He loved boating, fishing, song leading, playing his trumpets, and hanging out with his coffee buddies. He never met a stranger and loved talking to people. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Margaret Hemsworth. He is also preceded in death by his father and mother, Lancelot and Bertha Hemsworth; his aunt, Neva Walker; and his great grandson, Noah Snyder. He is survived by his children, Paul (Cindy) Hemsworth of Kennewick, Debbie (David) Espinoza of Pasco, and Ronald (Joy) Hemsworth Jr. of Creston, Iowa; grandchildren, Michelle, Lance, Justin, Sarah, Nicole, Christopher, Holly, Donald, Alexandria, Samantha, Ronald III, Aaron, Elizabeth, Jacob and Stephanie; and numerous great grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Pasco, Washington on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. The funeral will follow at 11:00 AM and the interment will be at Einan's at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Richland, Washington at 3:00 PM. Rev. David Dillsworth will be officiating. The family would like to thank Heartlinks Hospice and The Squires Residence of Kennewick for their compassionate care.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 24, 2019

