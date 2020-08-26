Ronald Loeber

RONALD LEE LOEBER Stevens Funeral Chapel Ronald Lee Loeber was born May 25, 1945 in Ritzville, WA to Ervin Carl and Evelyn Farrand Loeber. He was second of 4 children, Larry, Carol, Bob. He grew up on the family wheat farm southeast of Connell where he has continued to farm until his passing. Ron was known as 'Putt' to family and friends because he "putt-putted" around the farm. Then in his adult life the name remained apropos as he spent many hours on the golf course. Ron went all 12 years of school in Connell graduating in 1963. His growing up years were engulfed with wheat farming, church, sports and band. His family was active in the Connell Nazarene Church where he made a profession of faith at an early age. Later in life after adopting his children he attended the Connell Baptist Church. There, together with daughter Kaylee he was baptized by Pastor Jim Saunders. That meant so much to him. Ron had a generous heart and when he saw a need he tried to meet it. After high school he attended Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, ID. He loved his time in Nampa not only for his education, but also that is where he learned to fly and worked at a body shop. These became two of his favorite hobbies throughout life. Ron left Nampa to join his brother in Eugene, OR who was developing a Mobile Home Community. When needed back on the farm he returned to Connell and also invested in a farm in Harrison, ID with a college friend. Having his pilot's license allowed him to maintain both farms for a time. Eventually he sold his interest in the Idaho farm to concentrate on the family farm. Ron was in his element operating the 'Big Boy Toys' that farmers use developing the land and growing crops. Some of Ron's favorite hobbies were building and driving hotrod cars; flying radio-controlled airplanes; rocketry; investing in property; watercolor painting, building and racing Awana Grand Prix cars. He enjoyed participating in golf, softball, bowling and watching Mariners and Seahawks. Travel was also a big part of Ron's life. He and wife Kathy participated in Work and Witness trips to New Zealand, Australia, France, Italy, Switzerland, and Germany. They enjoyed months in the sun at their home in Arizona. Once the children arrived they enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. and Canada. Ron married Kathy Schubert on December 17, 1993 in Coeur d'Alene, ID. They adopted four beautiful children from China- Kaylee in 2005, Levi in 2006, Emalee in 2007 and Cody in 2008. These children enriched his life and he enjoyed introducing them to as many new experiences as he could. Ron was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014 and he fought a valiant fight against it. He received his perfect healing on August 21, 2020 when he flew away to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior. We are thankful for the numerous health care professionals at Tri-Cities Cancer and Chaplaincy Hospice Care for overseeing his care these last years. Ron leaves behind his loving wife and helpmate, Kathy; daughters- Kaylee, Emalee and sons- Levi, Cody; brothers- Larry and Bob (Shari); sister- Carol (Dr Mike) Benedick; Schubert family; numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; friends; hot rods; dog and cats! He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed! Visitation will be on Friday, August 28 2020 at Stevens Funeral Chapel, 511 S 7 th Ave, Othello WA from 12:00pm-5:00p. Interment will be at Mt. View Cemetery, Connell, WA 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Connell Nazarene Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Northwest Nazarene Loeber Scholarship Fund or Chaplaincy Health Care, Richland, WA.



