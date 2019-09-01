Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD MELVIN JOHNSON. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

RONALD MELVIN JOHNSON Hillcrest Memorial Center Ronald Melvin Johnson, 77, passed away of cancer surrounded by loved ones on August 29th, 2019. He was born on December 19th, 1941 in Conrad, Montana to Lila and Melvin. He grew up in Conrad, and upon graduation from high school joined the Navy. After his time in the Navy, he settled in the Tri-Cities where he met and married his wife, Kathy. His entrepreneurial spirit led to his business, R&A Plant and Soil, that he co-owned with his brother-in-law, Alex. Ron loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was also an animal lover who owned many dogs and horses over his lifetime. One of Ron's greatest gifts was his ability to fix anything. Everyone who met Ron was his friend, and although he wasn't a talker, he was an excellent listener and always shared his honest opinion. He would help anyone in need. If Ron was in your life, you were privileged to know him. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathy, daughters, Becky Wattenburger (husband Jeff) and Lori Johnson, granddaughters, Cassi and Sydney Wattenburger, brother, Bob Johnson (wife Denise), and numerous extended family. Ron's service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Center 9353 W. Clearwater, Kennewick, WA on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2 pm with a reception immediately following at Jeff and Becky Wattenburger's home, 103007 Nicole Dr, Kennewick. Please share you condolences with the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorial

