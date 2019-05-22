Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD P. HALL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RONALD P. HALL Einan's at Sunset Ron Hall, 64, passed away May 14, 2019, at home. He was employed by Mission Support Alliance at the Filter Treatment Plant (Water Utility) for 43 years as an excellent Stationary Operating Engineer. He was a very hard working dedicated employee. Born and raised in Richland, he graduated from Col-Hi in 1972. Ron was very athletic and excelled in football, basketball and track through school. He held numerous shot put records at Col-Hi and competed at the state track meet for the Bombers. Ron attended CBC and the University of New Mexico on football scholarships and was named as an All-Conference linebacker on the 1972 CBC NWACC Championship team. He coached AAU basketball and soccer teams. Ron's baptism found him good blessings, a great heart and kind spirit. He loved his wife and children, putting family first. He enjoyed his dogs, fishing, playing guitar and was a jokester with a good hearty laugh. Ron was a loved father, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, son Brian Love, daughter Erin Bullock, one grandchild and eight of his nine siblings (Emmitt Jackson, Earl Hall, David Owens, Ellis Owens, Patricia Owens, Terry Owens, Angela Owens Davis and Vince Owens). He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father (Dorothy and Patrick Owens) and sister (Joyce Gibson). Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 24th at Sunset Gardens with a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 PM at Events at Sunset, both located at 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland, WA. The family also invites you stay for the reception following the Celebration of Life. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

