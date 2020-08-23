1/1
Ronald Sponseller
RONALD J. SPONSELLER Ronald J. Sponseller of Richland, WA passed away early morning peacefully in his home on August 13, 2020. Ron is survived by his brother Vernon Sponseller (Barbara), children; daughter Karen Dolan (Tom), daughter Lynn Westerman (Tom), grandchildren; Venus Stevens, Marcus Dolan, Brett Westerman, and Blair Westerman. Ron was born in Salem, Ohio May 13, 1931 to Oliver and Grace Sponseller. He graduated from Colorado College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, where he met his wife Nancy. After graduating he attended Navel Officer's Candidate School. Throughout his career he worked for Westinghouse as a manager of property management, retiring in 1994 from Westinghouse Hanford. Ron had a lifelong passion for volunteer activities in his community. He greatly enjoyed participating in the Richland Masonic Lodge #283, Kennewick Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, El Katif Shriners, Columbia Basin Shrine Club, and the Military Officers Association of America. He also volunteered in the Westgate Elementary Homework Helpers and activities at First Presbyterian Church in Kennewick. In his later years he took on the challenge of learning to play the piano. He also enjoyed golfing, reading, skiing, and gardening. Family will be celebrating Ron's life at a private graveside service. Persons interested in honoring Ron's life may contribute to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 911 W 5 th Ave, Spokane WA, 99204.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
