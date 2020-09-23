Ronald Striver (Stockman)

May 5, 1960 - September 11, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - Ron lost his battle with cancer - we would like to send special Thank you to his team of doctors at the Cancer Center.

Ron owned and operated Triple A Painting and Contracting.

He enjoyed the outdoors - golfing - riding dirt bikes - 4 wheeling - and fishing!

He was an avid Packers fan and love his football parties with all his friends!

In his free time he enjoyed building unique guitars which many local musicians have purchased from Ron.

Ron met Ann and her 2 children Betty and Bryan in 1998. They later added 2 more beautiful daughters to the family - Beth and Bonnie. He loved his kids more than life itself. Although Ron and Ann separated - they remained friends.

Ron leaves behind his 2 beautiful grand-babies Lilly Ann and Emery.

He is survived by his best friend and mom Lorna Davis. His big brother Jim (Donna) Stockman. His younger sister Shelly Stockman and nephew John (Kim) Stockman plus 3 great nieces and nephews and his niece Kristen Heeter whom held a special place in his heart plus numerous Aunts - Uncles and cousins.

We would like to extend a special Thank you to his special friend Lucinda Penn who was with him in his final days as well as his friend Arron that took Ron on his last 4 wheeling ride just a week before he passed.

We will have a Celebration of Life on Saturday 9/26/2020 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at the Finley Grange 223005 E. Main St Kennewick, WA





