Ronald Thompson

ROLAND NEIL THOMPSON Roland "Rollie" Neil Thompson, age 91, passed away June 13 th 2020. He was born in Kinbrae, Minnesota on September 19 th 1928. He attended grade school in Kinbrae for eight years. His high school years were spent in Fulda, Minnesota. After high school (1946) he joined the US Army for two years with most of his time spent in Seoul, Korea, assigned to the US Army Military Government. He returned to the United States and was discharged in 1948. He then went to work in the fishing industry in Bay City, Wisconsin, in the summer of 1949. That fall he started school at Dunwoody College, a technical institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota, his primary focus was in electrical instrumentation. In 1950, Roland married Marilyn "Jean" Olson in the Dundee, Minnesota Lutheran Church. They remained devoted to one another for 69 years. They both loved sports, cruises, fishing, and square dancing. Roland and Jean moved to Richland, Washington in 1952 where he worked at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation for General Electric Co. and other contractors. He retired as a Maintenance Manager from Westinghouse Hanford Co. in 1988 (36 years of service). His motto was trying to do something "good" everyday with respect to all. Roland and Jean had two sons; Dean (65) and James (63). Roland taught Dean and James to fish, hunt, camp and play sports. Jean and Roland are very proud of their accomplishments and attended all their activities. Roland was interested in most sports, especially baseball. He coached youth baseball in Richland for many years. He also enjoyed gardening, he raised mostly vegetables, enough so the neighbors could also enjoy them. He is preceded in death by his parents Lena and Neil, and two sisters Lucille and Dorothy "Dottie". He is survived by his wife Jean, brother Richard, sons Dean (Kathy) and James (Suzette), grandsons Tyler (Katelyn) and Hunter, and granddaughter LeAnna. At his request a private funeral will be held at Einan's at Sunset in Richland. The family would like to give thanks and appreciation to all of the organizations and staff members that provided care and support during his illness; Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Tri City Cancer Center, Chaplaincy Hospice Care and Nuclear Care Partners.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store