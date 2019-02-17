Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD WAYNE BRADLEY. View Sign

RONALD WAYNE BRADLEY Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Ronald Wayne Bradley, 76, of Pasco, Washington went to be with the Lord, his beloved wife, Beverly Bradley, and son, Kenneth Bradley, on February 6th, 2019. Ron was born to Wayne and Billie Bradley on March 13th, 1942 in Webb City, Missouri. He was one of four siblings. Richard Bradley, Virginia "Jenny" Zacher and Charlene Roan. On September 3rd, 1959, he married the love of his life, Beverly. Together they raised three sons. Scott, Kenneth, and Matthew. Ron was a go getter and hard worker. In his early years he drove truck and worked as an Ironworker. In 1978 Ron opened Bradley's Auto Wrecking and Towing where later he and his wife retired from. Ron had hobbies, he had a lot of hobbies but car racing and golfing were the hobbies he was most known for. He spent countless hours at Tri-City Raceway, Golf Land, and Sun Willows. He was very passionate about everything he did. Ron was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. Ron leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many family and friends. Each and everyone of them were extremely special to him. Ron, without a doubt, will be remembered! A memorial service will be held on Tuesday February 19th at 10:00 a.m. at Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco, Washington. Graveside service following at City View Cemetery. Please join the family for a reception following graveside at Sun Willows Golf Course Cafe.

1608 West Court Street

Pasco , WA 99301

