Ronna A. Hill

January 6, 1934 - November 12, 2020

Richland, Washington - There are few long-time Tri-Citians who don't know Ronna Ann Hill. And for those who were not fortunate enough to have met her, let this obituary be an introduction to this extraordinary woman, who passed away peacefully in her home Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 86.

Ronna was the leading lady of local restaurant establishments for many years. She moved with her husband Tom and their four children to the Tri-Cities from Seattle. In 1968, Tom took over the management of the newly built Rivershore Hotel and Restaurant in Richland.

Ronna and Tom opened their own restaurant, Hill's On The Mall at Columbia Center, in December of 1971. There, Tom ran the cocktail lounge and Ronna took over the management of the restaurant. Ronna's compassionate spirit became well known among patrons, many of whom returned frequently for decades to dine in an establishment known for its family atmosphere. Her customer service style was unique in that she would hold and comfort crying babies so parents could enjoy their meal. She also would entertain youngsters by teaching them how to hang spoons off their noses, a talent that many of those children happily took with them into adulthood. Ronna was known by many as 'Grandma Hill'.

In 1988 Hill's restaurant moved to its current location on Vista Way in Kennewick, Ronna continued to keep her patrons entertained, happy and well fed, even after she lost her husband in 1994. When she retired in 1998, she sold the restaurant to one of her long-time employees, Nancy Galstead, who kept the Hill's restaurant philosophy alive. After retirement, Ronna would often return to Hill's and visit with patrons.

She enjoyed traveling, golfing and most of all having lunch with her many friends. She also never forgot a face when she ran into former patrons around town and always took the time to chat for a few minutes. Her cherished dog 'Rock' was her faithful companion and if you found one of them, you'd find the other.

Ronna was born on Jan. 6, 1934 in Bellingham, WA and was the oldest child of Ron and Alma Johnson. She is survived by her sister Judy Sheridan, three of her four children: daughter Susan Rulon and husband Bill; daughter Sandra Sawyer and husband Bert; and son Steve Hill and wife Rachel; as well as her beloved grandchildren Jennifer Little, Scott Rulon, Lisa Thiele, Morgan Gese, Kristin Baker, Whitney Compton, Braxton Hill and Eden Hill, along with 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Tom, her husband of 42 years, daughter Linda Baker, and her longtime partner Roger Strawick.

Ronna touched so many lives in a positive and memorable way that her passing leaves a void in the hearts of many. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, partner, mentor and friend. A celebration of Ronna's life will be held in 2021 though no date has been set yet. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice or United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties.





