Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Martin. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

RONNIE MARTIN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Ronnie "Ron" Martin passed away with family by his side at Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane. He will be missed by many people who his life touched. Born in Bakersfield, January 31, 1947 to Rhodena Edna Avants, and Chester Alonzo Martin. Born premature at 6th months, fitting into a shoe box, he was a fighter arriving in this world and a fighter going out. His family was large, having 7 sisters, and a younger brother. He entered the military in 1967. He was assigned to 3rd Squad, 7th Calvary, stationed in Germany. He was on guard duty at border when Russia invaded Czechoslovakia. Ron served as a vehicle mechanic working on tanks and wheeled vehicles. He served in a black Ops unit in Germany. He was a Recovery Specialist. He obtained the rank of Spec 5, and was award two "Gary Owens" awards for service above and beyond. In 1973 he met Pamela Blumer-Ireland. He always said he knew he was going to marry her from the day he saw her. September 1974, he was married with a ready-made family of Christopher (4), and David (2) whom he later adopted as his own. In June 1975 had a daughter, Stefanie, born premature. In September 1976, a son Jason was born. Ron worked at Twin City Foods for a while loading box cars and driving forklift. Looking for something which would support his family he started work at the U.S. Post Office. He eventually worked his way from letter carrier at the Columbia Center Mall to a Supervisor in Pasco, to working in Sunnyside, Walla Walla, acting Post Master of Othello, and to Prosser where he was the Post Master for a number of years. Ron's kept the Prosser Post Office at the top of the district performance list. He won numerous plaques, and awards. His favorite days were spent with his grandkids and adopted grandkids. They all loved "PA". He took them to the park, to the damns to watch fish go through, to the Jump Park. He was so proud of all of them. Ron started to work at the mall as Santa in 2015. He had wonderful stories to tell about the children. He was quick to respond to their questions, so no questions about reindeer or elves went unanswered. He told them reindeer were shy so no one could see them on the roof. He had pictures taken with people who were 101 who had never had a Santa picture ever. He held day old babies for pictures. He made believers out of the ones who doubted there really was a Santa. Preceded in death by his father, Chester, mother Edna, sisters Lora, Esther, Ruth, daughter Stefanie. He is survived by his wife of 45-1/2 years, Pamela, son Christopher, David and Jason (wife Sarah and son Logan). Grandchildren, Patrice Ammons, Amanda Gardner, William Gardner, JT Gardner, Christina Martin, Stephanie Martin, Johnell & Kyle (son's Ryker and Sawyer) , Kayla (son Jaden Jimenez). Alicia (son Cody), Malinda (children: Jenny, Adrian, Iyana Vasquez) Brother Leroy Martin (wife Susan) of Kennewick, Shirley Morgan, Medford, OR., Eveyln Bowman, Medford, OR., Geneva Franks, Springfield, OR. Anita Beddard (husband Jeff) Rathdrum, Idaho, numerous nieces, nephews. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10 AM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home with graveside services to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

RONNIE MARTIN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Ronnie "Ron" Martin passed away with family by his side at Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane. He will be missed by many people who his life touched. Born in Bakersfield, January 31, 1947 to Rhodena Edna Avants, and Chester Alonzo Martin. Born premature at 6th months, fitting into a shoe box, he was a fighter arriving in this world and a fighter going out. His family was large, having 7 sisters, and a younger brother. He entered the military in 1967. He was assigned to 3rd Squad, 7th Calvary, stationed in Germany. He was on guard duty at border when Russia invaded Czechoslovakia. Ron served as a vehicle mechanic working on tanks and wheeled vehicles. He served in a black Ops unit in Germany. He was a Recovery Specialist. He obtained the rank of Spec 5, and was award two "Gary Owens" awards for service above and beyond. In 1973 he met Pamela Blumer-Ireland. He always said he knew he was going to marry her from the day he saw her. September 1974, he was married with a ready-made family of Christopher (4), and David (2) whom he later adopted as his own. In June 1975 had a daughter, Stefanie, born premature. In September 1976, a son Jason was born. Ron worked at Twin City Foods for a while loading box cars and driving forklift. Looking for something which would support his family he started work at the U.S. Post Office. He eventually worked his way from letter carrier at the Columbia Center Mall to a Supervisor in Pasco, to working in Sunnyside, Walla Walla, acting Post Master of Othello, and to Prosser where he was the Post Master for a number of years. Ron's kept the Prosser Post Office at the top of the district performance list. He won numerous plaques, and awards. His favorite days were spent with his grandkids and adopted grandkids. They all loved "PA". He took them to the park, to the damns to watch fish go through, to the Jump Park. He was so proud of all of them. Ron started to work at the mall as Santa in 2015. He had wonderful stories to tell about the children. He was quick to respond to their questions, so no questions about reindeer or elves went unanswered. He told them reindeer were shy so no one could see them on the roof. He had pictures taken with people who were 101 who had never had a Santa picture ever. He held day old babies for pictures. He made believers out of the ones who doubted there really was a Santa. Preceded in death by his father, Chester, mother Edna, sisters Lora, Esther, Ruth, daughter Stefanie. He is survived by his wife of 45-1/2 years, Pamela, son Christopher, David and Jason (wife Sarah and son Logan). Grandchildren, Patrice Ammons, Amanda Gardner, William Gardner, JT Gardner, Christina Martin, Stephanie Martin, Johnell & Kyle (son's Ryker and Sawyer) , Kayla (son Jaden Jimenez). Alicia (son Cody), Malinda (children: Jenny, Adrian, Iyana Vasquez) Brother Leroy Martin (wife Susan) of Kennewick, Shirley Morgan, Medford, OR., Eveyln Bowman, Medford, OR., Geneva Franks, Springfield, OR. Anita Beddard (husband Jeff) Rathdrum, Idaho, numerous nieces, nephews. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10 AM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home with graveside services to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close