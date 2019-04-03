Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSA MARIA CUELLO-BELTRAN. View Sign

ROSA MARIA CUELLO-BELTRAN Hillcrest Memorial Center Rosa Maria Cuello-Beltran was born on January 4, 1971 in Raymondville, Texas to Cresenciano (Chano) and Cesaria (Chala) Cuello. Rosa peacefully passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA on the March 30, 2019 surrounded by her 11 siblings. Rosa grew up in Mesa, WA and graduated from Connell High School in 1988. Her last employment was as an Executive Assistant at Wyckoff Farms in Prosser. Rosa is survived by her two beautiful daughters Olivia Marie and Isabella Rose Beltran. Siblings; Chano (Ana) Cuello, Mary (Roland) Zavaleta, Victor Cuello, Trini (Dave) Mayo, Nelda Valdez, Anna Gonzalez, Elias (Toni) Cuello, Ofelia (Shane) O'Hair, Beto 'Joe' Cuello, Liza (Felipe) Guzm n, and Hector Cuello. Rosa was loved and appreciated by her numerous nephews & nieces, as well as our extended family in Texas. Rosa was preceded in death by both her parents and her oldest brother Frank. Rosa's and her brother Frank's ashes will be laid to rest with their parents during a public service on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00 a.m. The burial will take place at City View Cemetery in Pasco, WA. Please join us for a 1:00 o'clock reception at the Eagles Lodge, 115 Fruitland Street, Kennewick, WA For online condolences, please visit

ROSA MARIA CUELLO-BELTRAN Hillcrest Memorial Center Rosa Maria Cuello-Beltran was born on January 4, 1971 in Raymondville, Texas to Cresenciano (Chano) and Cesaria (Chala) Cuello. Rosa peacefully passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA on the March 30, 2019 surrounded by her 11 siblings. Rosa grew up in Mesa, WA and graduated from Connell High School in 1988. Her last employment was as an Executive Assistant at Wyckoff Farms in Prosser. Rosa is survived by her two beautiful daughters Olivia Marie and Isabella Rose Beltran. Siblings; Chano (Ana) Cuello, Mary (Roland) Zavaleta, Victor Cuello, Trini (Dave) Mayo, Nelda Valdez, Anna Gonzalez, Elias (Toni) Cuello, Ofelia (Shane) O'Hair, Beto 'Joe' Cuello, Liza (Felipe) Guzm n, and Hector Cuello. Rosa was loved and appreciated by her numerous nephews & nieces, as well as our extended family in Texas. Rosa was preceded in death by both her parents and her oldest brother Frank. Rosa's and her brother Frank's ashes will be laid to rest with their parents during a public service on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00 a.m. The burial will take place at City View Cemetery in Pasco, WA. Please join us for a 1:00 o'clock reception at the Eagles Lodge, 115 Fruitland Street, Kennewick, WA For online condolences, please visit www.AskHillcrest.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close