Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSA MARIA MACIAS DE NICACIO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSA MARIA MACIAS DE NICACIO Smith Funeral Home Our Lord called our beloved mother, Rosa Maria Macias de Nicacio, to Himself on the morning of December 31, 2019.She was 83 years old.Rosa passed away at 11:58 am, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in the town of Atoyac in the State of Jalisco, Mexico, on November 18, 1936.Her parents were Rodolfo and Ramona Macias (both deceased). She was an only child and was very close to her parents; she was blessed with many cousins whom she loved dearly. Rosa and her parents came to America when she was 16 years old, shortly afterwards her family settled in Mabton, Washington. On October 18, 1956, she married Pedro Nicacio Jr. in the city of Mabton, Washington. In October of 1962, they moved to Richland, Washington. They had 10 children, seven boys and three girls.Rosa was a stay-at-home mom until the early 1980's, when she went to work as a grocery store cashier. Later, she would become the manager of the onsite restaurant at the federal building in Richland. When asked about her many children, she would say, "Well, I never liked being a single child."She even informally adopted several other young people (Craig, Derek, Kris, Lawrence, Robyn, Jimmy; she loved them all). Rosa embraced her sons- and daughters-in-law as her own. She had a wonderful nurturing and loving nature to her. Mother never withheld what she could give to us. She always wanted what was best for us; she was truly a wonderful person and saintly mother. She was happiest with her family and rejoiced in all the babies that came along. At the time of her death, mother had 10 children, 36 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She suffered from Parkinson's disease for almost 30 years.Her children took turns caring for her.When she was still able, she would insist on cooking meals. Mother always thought of others first. Long after she was unable, she would still try to help around the house asking for laundry to fold or offering to wash dishes.She was loved so very much and will be deeply missed by so many. Mother is survived by our father Pedro; son Pete Nicacio and wife Terri, grandchildren Pete, Raquel Kafentzis and husband Landon (great-grandchildren Niko, Luka, Lola), Tomas and wife Angela, Marco and wife Alma (great-grandchild Marcus); daughter Ana Sherwood and husband David, grandchildren Laura Pastrone and husband John (great-grandchildren Petra and Athanasius) and David; daughter Eva Pacheco and husband Arnold, grand- children Enrique, Catalina; son Robert Nicacio and wife Linda, grandchildren Lucas (great-granddaughter Adriana), Samuel, Rachel; son Luis Nicacio and wife Cynthia, grandchildren Elise, Luis, Carlos, Bianca, Ileana, Talia, Gabriella, Marisela; daughter Rita Brown and husband Chris, grandson Jordan; son Rudy and wife Lucky, grand- children Michael and wife Jennifer (great-grand- children Grace, Cruz, Avery), Wyatt; son John Nicacio and wife Kelli, grandchildren Dominic, Gia; son Pablo Nicacio and wife Mandy, grandchildren Kalyn Maus and husband Tyler (great-grandson Jaxen), Isabella, Pablo, Antonio, Vincente; son Jaime Nicacio and wife Maria, grandchildren Veronica, Vanessa, Andres, Armando, Victoria, Viviana, Valina. Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA. Mass of Christian Burial with reception will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020at 9:30 am at Christ the King Catholic Church 1111 Stevens Dr, Richland, WA 99354. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm at Mabton Cemetery in Mabton, WA. Those wishing to sign Rosa's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith. com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

ROSA MARIA MACIAS DE NICACIO Smith Funeral Home Our Lord called our beloved mother, Rosa Maria Macias de Nicacio, to Himself on the morning of December 31, 2019.She was 83 years old.Rosa passed away at 11:58 am, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in the town of Atoyac in the State of Jalisco, Mexico, on November 18, 1936.Her parents were Rodolfo and Ramona Macias (both deceased). She was an only child and was very close to her parents; she was blessed with many cousins whom she loved dearly. Rosa and her parents came to America when she was 16 years old, shortly afterwards her family settled in Mabton, Washington. On October 18, 1956, she married Pedro Nicacio Jr. in the city of Mabton, Washington. In October of 1962, they moved to Richland, Washington. They had 10 children, seven boys and three girls.Rosa was a stay-at-home mom until the early 1980's, when she went to work as a grocery store cashier. Later, she would become the manager of the onsite restaurant at the federal building in Richland. When asked about her many children, she would say, "Well, I never liked being a single child."She even informally adopted several other young people (Craig, Derek, Kris, Lawrence, Robyn, Jimmy; she loved them all). Rosa embraced her sons- and daughters-in-law as her own. She had a wonderful nurturing and loving nature to her. Mother never withheld what she could give to us. She always wanted what was best for us; she was truly a wonderful person and saintly mother. She was happiest with her family and rejoiced in all the babies that came along. At the time of her death, mother had 10 children, 36 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She suffered from Parkinson's disease for almost 30 years.Her children took turns caring for her.When she was still able, she would insist on cooking meals. Mother always thought of others first. Long after she was unable, she would still try to help around the house asking for laundry to fold or offering to wash dishes.She was loved so very much and will be deeply missed by so many. Mother is survived by our father Pedro; son Pete Nicacio and wife Terri, grandchildren Pete, Raquel Kafentzis and husband Landon (great-grandchildren Niko, Luka, Lola), Tomas and wife Angela, Marco and wife Alma (great-grandchild Marcus); daughter Ana Sherwood and husband David, grandchildren Laura Pastrone and husband John (great-grandchildren Petra and Athanasius) and David; daughter Eva Pacheco and husband Arnold, grand- children Enrique, Catalina; son Robert Nicacio and wife Linda, grandchildren Lucas (great-granddaughter Adriana), Samuel, Rachel; son Luis Nicacio and wife Cynthia, grandchildren Elise, Luis, Carlos, Bianca, Ileana, Talia, Gabriella, Marisela; daughter Rita Brown and husband Chris, grandson Jordan; son Rudy and wife Lucky, grand- children Michael and wife Jennifer (great-grand- children Grace, Cruz, Avery), Wyatt; son John Nicacio and wife Kelli, grandchildren Dominic, Gia; son Pablo Nicacio and wife Mandy, grandchildren Kalyn Maus and husband Tyler (great-grandson Jaxen), Isabella, Pablo, Antonio, Vincente; son Jaime Nicacio and wife Maria, grandchildren Veronica, Vanessa, Andres, Armando, Victoria, Viviana, Valina. Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA. Mass of Christian Burial with reception will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020at 9:30 am at Christ the King Catholic Church 1111 Stevens Dr, Richland, WA 99354. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm at Mabton Cemetery in Mabton, WA. Those wishing to sign Rosa's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith. com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close