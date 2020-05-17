ROSALVA INGRAM Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Pasco Rosalva Ingram was born February 22, 1942 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to Guillermo Ingram and Lydia Camacho. She was raised by a selfless father, who raised 10 children. She studied cosmetology and she was the first runner up for a neighborhood beauty pageant. She learned how to sew, she worked in the fields in Montana and she was a teamster union member and organizer in California, where she worked alongside Cesar Chavez. When her sister and brother in law passed away, she stepped up and raised their son as one of her children. Rosalva moved from California to settle in Pasco, WA. While she lived in Pasco, she helped co-found La Clinica, now known as Tri-Cities Community Health. She would, when possible, help the Hispanic community and schools. She loved reading her bible every day. Some of her other hobbies and interests included fishing, playing volleyball, baseball (boy was she able to hit the baseball hard) and spending time with her family and friends. Family, friends, and her children's teachers knew Rosalva for her tamales. She loved to cook! She worked at daycares and the fields, showing her children the value of working hard. She is survived by her children, Jessie Barrera, Rodolfo "Fito", Cruz Ingram, Helen (Moises) Betancourt, Rosalva (David) Garcia, and Susan Ingram, her grandchildren, Brendan (Jessica Gutierrez), Little Jess, Elijah, Ezekiel, Josias, Jacob, Myra, Ebony, Dante and Angel, great-grandchildren, Breceyez, JessaLee, and Basilio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim, parents, and siblings. For online condolences and more information about the memorial service please visit www.HillcrestFunerals.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 17, 2020.