Roscoe Wade
August 19, 1931 - October 26, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - In the afternoon of October 26, 2020, Roscoe Wade of Kennewick died at the age of 89. Roscoe was born to Roscoe and Violet Wade in 1931. He received his Bachelor's degree in 1956 after serving 2 years in the Army during the Korean War. In June 1967, he married Mary Lee, and together raised two children, Brian and Andrea. Roscoe taught for 32 years at Park Middle School where he met his wife, Mary Lee. He was an avid bowler until he developed an interest in golfing, and that became his passion. He was known for his kindness and willingness to help friends with repairing or building new places in their homes. Roscoe loved his family and is so proud of his son and daughter. He would travel to their homes to help take care of his grandkids. He would always take the grandkids to McDonalds. Roscoe is preceded in death by his father, Roscoe, his mother, Violet, his brothers, Roger and Donald, and his sister, Lois. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee, his 2 children, Brian and Andrea, his 6 grandchildren, and his sister, Margorie and brother, Stanley.
