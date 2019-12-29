Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE ANN O'BRIEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSE ANN O'BRIEN Einan's at Sunset Rose Ann O'Brien of Richland peacefully passed away on December 22, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the youngest of four children to James and Mary McGrath. Rose graduated from Philadelphia Catholic Girls High School and started working at Strawbridge & Clothier department store. She then worked over 15 years for Mobil Corporation in the accounting department. Rose married Nelson E. O'Brien on April 24, 1964 and was a proud, loving wife, mother and grandma. Rose was a resident of Richland for over 38 years. She leaves her son, Mark O'Brien; her daughter Karen Anne Stegmann (Tom) and 2 grandchildren, Nathan and Colleen Stegmann, and numerous nieces and nephews. Rose had an energetic zest for life, a generous heart and was quick to laugh. She loved sports and was often seen volunteering annually at the NWAACC Basketball Championships and other community events with her husband Nelson. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 3rd at Christ the King Church, followed by burial at Sunset Gardens, 915 By-Pass Highway, Richland. In celebration of Rose's life, please join the family for a reception at Events at Sunset. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Arc of Tri-Cities, 1455 Fowler St., Richland, WA 99352 Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

