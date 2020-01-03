Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE MARIE JOHNSON ALLEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSE MARIE JOHNSON ALLEN Rose Marie Johnson Allen began her life journey on the 28 th day of February, 1931, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She moved into her heavenly mansion on the 26th day of December, 2019. She was the first of two children born to Rose Marie Veasey. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rose Marie Veasey and Louis Johnson, husband Benjamin Allen, and sons Charles Wesley Dedmond and Victor Lane Dedmond. After moving to Pasco, WA, Rose Marie Allen met and married the love of her life, Benjamin Allen. Rose Marie served on the Deaconess Board and Mission #1 at the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church for several years. Rose Marie worked for Hanford for a few years until she got ill in the 60's. She then began to work on an undergraduate degree at Central Washington University. She finished her degree in Early Childhood Education at the age of 44, which afforded her the opportunity to work as a teacher for 20 years. She retired from the Pasco School district in 1996. In retirement Rose Marie and her husband loved going on cruises with their children. They went to the Bahamas, Mexico, St. Thomas, Granada, Aruba, Grand Cayman Islands, Hawaii, and many other exotic places. Rose Marie Allen leaves to cherish her wonderful memory, her only Sister Norma Eason, Greenville, NC; Daughters - Valerie Lynn Snoddy-Martin (Eugene), Knoxville, TN; Benjie Marie Allen-Griffin (Andre), Pasco, WA; Dorothy LuAnne Dunbar (Paul), Pasco, WA. Sons - Tony Louis Dedmond (Rhonda), Rockville, MD; Van Wayland Dedmond (Stephanie), Auburn, WA; Kim Lee Allen, Pasco. Twenty-two grandchildren of which one (Jason) was raised in her home, and a host of Great and Great, Great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Honorary son Benny Hughley; Special Nephew Jessie Allen; and Care Giver Mary Cadman. Home going services for Rose Marie Allen will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4 th , 2019 at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 631 S. Douglas, Pasco, WA. Viewing, at the Columbia Gardens Funeral Home, Pasco, on Friday, January 3 rd from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

ROSE MARIE JOHNSON ALLEN Rose Marie Johnson Allen began her life journey on the 28 th day of February, 1931, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She moved into her heavenly mansion on the 26th day of December, 2019. She was the first of two children born to Rose Marie Veasey. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rose Marie Veasey and Louis Johnson, husband Benjamin Allen, and sons Charles Wesley Dedmond and Victor Lane Dedmond. After moving to Pasco, WA, Rose Marie Allen met and married the love of her life, Benjamin Allen. Rose Marie served on the Deaconess Board and Mission #1 at the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church for several years. Rose Marie worked for Hanford for a few years until she got ill in the 60's. She then began to work on an undergraduate degree at Central Washington University. She finished her degree in Early Childhood Education at the age of 44, which afforded her the opportunity to work as a teacher for 20 years. She retired from the Pasco School district in 1996. In retirement Rose Marie and her husband loved going on cruises with their children. They went to the Bahamas, Mexico, St. Thomas, Granada, Aruba, Grand Cayman Islands, Hawaii, and many other exotic places. Rose Marie Allen leaves to cherish her wonderful memory, her only Sister Norma Eason, Greenville, NC; Daughters - Valerie Lynn Snoddy-Martin (Eugene), Knoxville, TN; Benjie Marie Allen-Griffin (Andre), Pasco, WA; Dorothy LuAnne Dunbar (Paul), Pasco, WA. Sons - Tony Louis Dedmond (Rhonda), Rockville, MD; Van Wayland Dedmond (Stephanie), Auburn, WA; Kim Lee Allen, Pasco. Twenty-two grandchildren of which one (Jason) was raised in her home, and a host of Great and Great, Great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Honorary son Benny Hughley; Special Nephew Jessie Allen; and Care Giver Mary Cadman. Home going services for Rose Marie Allen will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4 th , 2019 at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 631 S. Douglas, Pasco, WA. Viewing, at the Columbia Gardens Funeral Home, Pasco, on Friday, January 3 rd from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close