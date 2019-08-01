ROSEMARY DEMPSAY Rosemary Dempsay age 70 of Kennewick, Washington passed away July 28, 2019. She was born in Arlington, Minnesota on September 5, 1948. She is survived by her de- voted husband of 48 years. Their children; Laurice (Tim) Warthan and James (Samantha) Dempsay. Viewing on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 3-7 PM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick. The memorial service is at South Hills Church on Friday, August 2 at 10:30 am, 3700 West 27th Avenue, Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 1, 2019