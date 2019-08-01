Rosemary Dempsey

Obituary
ROSEMARY DEMPSAY Rosemary Dempsay age 70 of Kennewick, Washington passed away July 28, 2019. She was born in Arlington, Minnesota on September 5, 1948. She is survived by her de- voted husband of 48 years. Their children; Laurice (Tim) Warthan and James (Samantha) Dempsay. Viewing on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 3-7 PM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick. The memorial service is at South Hills Church on Friday, August 2 at 10:30 am, 3700 West 27th Avenue, Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
