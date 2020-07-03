Roy Cameron

ROY L. CAMERON Oct. 1955 - Jun. 2020 Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Roy was born in Richland, WA; raised in the Tri-Cities and attended Kamiakin H.S. Roy was preceded in death by his father Jack Cameron. Survivors include his daughters Angie Groce and Kristine Garrison both of the Tri-Cities; his seven grandchildren; brother Tom Cameron of Pasco; sister Carol Foltz and mother Betty Cameron both of Oak Harbor. He will be dearly missed, especially by his best buddy, Monae. Celebration of life Will be held at a later date. For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit Hillcrestfunerals.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 3, 2020.