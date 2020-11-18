1/1
Roy Leo Wilkinson
1936 - 2020
Roy Leo Wilkinson
June 13, 1936 - November 11, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Roy Leo Wilkinson passed away peacefully at the Chaplaincy Hospice House on November 11, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1936 in Orofino, ID and grew up in St. Maries, ID.
Roy and his late wife, Jane, raised their four children in Asotin, WA before moving and settling down in Kennewick, WA.
Roy drove long haul truck for most of his life. He was a hobby mechanic/auto body man, an amateur racecar driver and longtime pit crewmember. He retired from NW Jet Boats and spent his retirement at the racetrack in Hermiston with his family and friends, or hanging out enjoying life. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was a caring and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jane Wilkinson, son-in-law Dan Brewer, his parents, two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his three sisters, four children, ten grandchildren, and twenty great grandchildren.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
