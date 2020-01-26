Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROY PEAK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROY PEAK 1927-2019 Roy Peak was born in 1927 in Colorado, the third of four boys born to Paul and Verl Peak. He passed away in Kirkland, Washington, on December 14, 2019, at age 92 after four days of hospice care with family by his side. Roy married Geraldine "Jerry" Peak in 1959 and they were together until her death from lymphoma in 1977. He will be deeply missed by his children and their families: Penny, Pam, and Matt; their partners Ronny, Tim, and Spencer; four grandchildren; and a close extended family. He was close to his brothers and sisters-in-law, his nephew Ned, who lived with the family for a while, and his mother-in-law Alice McElmurry. Roy was preceded in death by his three brothers, Paul, Ralph, and John. As a youth in Denver, Roy was active with Highlander Boys and the Junior Colorado Mountain Club. He earned two degrees in Chemical Engineering: his BE from Yale University and MS from the University of Idaho. During the Korean War, he served as a "Seabee" in U.S. Navy Construction Battalion No. 2, followed by seven years in the U.S. Naval Reserve. His professional work included chemical and nuclear engineering work at Aerojet General Nucleonics, Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, and Westinghouse Hanford Company, including on the FFTF. He was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the American Nuclear Society. After his retirement at age 55, Roy volunteered for the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Court, provided volunteer tax assistance through the VITA and AARP Tax Aide programs, and sang in church choirs in Kennewick and Oakland. He made regular visits to his children, assisting with their projects and chores, and staffing Pam and Tim's blueberry farm. He was also a regular blood donor to the American Red Cross, because Jerry had used donated blood during her illness. He and his mother-in-law Alice looked after each other for the last 15 years of her life. Roy lived his values: profound love and care for family, a passion for the outdoors and nature, generosity and kindness to others, love of learning, industriousness, independence, and community involvement. He was quick to set up college funds for his grand-children. He was studious, hardy, and adventurous. He loved to read, research genealogy, play bridge, and build things (including two boats, furniture, and stained glass pieces). He enjoyed square dancing, singing barbershop music, and traveling to see family and attend reunions. An avid outdoorsman, he pursued hiking, rock and mountain climbing, boating, camping, sailing, bicycling, skiing (on snow and water), scuba diving, spelunking, and star gazing. His family was blessed by his long life. A private family service will be held at a later date.

