RUBY LOUISE ADAMS 1930-2020 Ruby Adams of West Richland was born Ruby Louise Henry on February 22, 1930 in Bazin Kansas. She was the yougest of three children born to William and Louise Henry. When Ruby was still a small child, her father moved the family to Las Vegas, NM where he found work as a carpenter. There, in addition to doing the usal things young girls do, she and her sister, Opal, had their own radio show where they sang gospel music. When Ruby was still a young teenager, the family moved once again for a new job, this time to Milton-Freewater, OR. Eventually, Ruby moved to Walla Walla where she gave birth to two daughters and a son. In 1957 Ruby and her famly moved to the Tri-City where she helped establish and run three bakeries. Later in life, her husband, Jerry, with his Snap-On Tool business. Ruby was a hard worker, an enthusiastic gardener, an avid reader, and a wonderful cook. Ruby died on April 28, 2020 after a long stay at Regency Canyon Lake Nursing Center. She is survived by her husband Jerry, the love of her life, two daughters, Kathy Baird of Whidbey Island, Rosemary (Greg) Miller of Puyallup, two step-sons, Dennis (Cheryl) Adams of Cheney and Mike (Jeri) Adams of Kennewick. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and twelve grat grandchildren. Ruby was preceded in death by her son Kenny Baird, who died in 2006. Memorial donations to your local food bank would be welcome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store