RUDY ANN ROHDE Ruby Ann (Rietmann) Rohde was born on April 5th, 1932, in Heppner, OR to parents Victor & Vera Rietmann. She grew up on the family farm near Ione with two older brothers, Bob & Bill who named her after their favorite "Auntie Ruby." Ruby Ann graduated from Ione High School & Eastern Oregon State University in La Grande. She was teaching in Pendleton, OR when she met and married Dean Rohde in 1958. After a few years on Dean's family farm they relocated to Kennewick, WA where she resided until her death on October 13th, 2019. Ruby Ann & Dean raised two children, Paul & Mary Jo. Ruby Ann spent those years as a stay at home mom & homemaker. She was always quick with laughter and had an amazing sense of humor. Always an optimist, Ruby Ann was able to look at most everything in a positive upbeat way. Ruby Ann set an amazing example of facing the trials in life with strength, dignity, and of course, humor. Ruby Ann liked to travel, garden, cook, and get together with her "bridge lady" friends. Some of those friendships go back 50+ years and were a source of such good memories for her. Her greatest interest was perhaps watching high school & college sports of most any variety! She loved seeing young people and their enthusiasm for the activities they loved. She was especially fond of the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team and remained a loyal Cougar football fan. Ruby Ann also had a heart for the arts, music, and theatre, especially performed by young people. Her presence was felt by her children & grandchildren as she supported all of their interests. Ruby Ann was always willing to help those around her. She "nursed" several of her family members and even friends when help was needed. She was always loyal & dedicated to her family and friends. Ruby Ann was preceded in death by her parents Victor & Vera Rietmann, her brother Bob, and her husband of 52 years, Dean Rohde. She is survived by her brother Bill, son Paul Rohde & his children: Jordan, Andy (with wife Salena & son Dean), as well as Paul's wife Susan and her daughters: Sarah, Alissa, & Jessica. She is also survived by her daughter Mary Jo (Rohde) Lindquist, her husband Chris, and their 3 children: John, Katie, & Julie Ann. A graveside service is being held at Highview Cemetery in Ione, OR on Monday, October 21st at 10:30am. Refreshments will be served at the Ione Community Church following. Later that day, from 3pm 7pm we will have an open house reception celebrating Ruby Ann's life at the Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick, WA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick, WA or to the Dean Rohde Memorial Flag Fund through the American Legion in Ione, OR. We would like to thank our families & friends for their love and support during

