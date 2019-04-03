Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUFINO ZAMORA. View Sign

RUFINO ZAMORA Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center Rufino Zamora, 84, passed away on March 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. Rufino was born in La Pryor, TX on November 16, 1934 to Agustine and Arcadia Zamora. He lived in la Pryor, TX throughout his teenage years then moved to Free-mont, Ohio where he met his wife Elvira Mireles. In 1959 he moved his family to Hik, NV where he worked as a Dairy foreman. In 1969 Rufino moved his family to Tri-Cities, WA and settled in Pasco, WA. The last 32 years of his career he worked as a Nuclear Operator at he Hanford Nuclear Site and Lamb Weston. He retired in 2000. Rufino was a longtime musician and enjoyed playing his accordion for family and friends. He most enjoyed and was always looking forward to playing his accordion for family birthdays. His joy was his family, BBQing, camping, Seattle Mariners, and hanging out with La Clicka. Rufino also took pleasure in his morning trips to McDonald's where he met with his longtime friends Gilbert Garcia, Lalo Guerra, Gilbert Hernandez, Joe Alaniz, Brother with his bible, and other friends. Rufino leaves behind his 5 children Jesse (Carmen) Zamora, Josie (Richard) Valdez, Minerva (Daniel Alvarez) Zamora, Rosalie Sainz, Marina (Javier) Zamora-Nava, numerous nieces and nephews, 19 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Agustine and Arcadia Zamora, wife Elvira Mireles, son Juan Manuel Zamora, grandson Santos Sanchez Jr., brothers Ciprano Zamora and Robert Zamora. A Viewing will be held at Hillcrest Bruce Lee in Pasco on Thursday April 4th from 4pm until 8pm with a Rosary at 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on April 5th at 11am followed by a Graveside Service at City View Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.HillcrestBruce

(509) 547-3321

