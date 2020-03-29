Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russel Wyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RUSSEL WYER Russel Halvor Wyer was born in 1936 and during his younger years was raised "off the grid" on a 60 acre ranch in the mountains above the Napa Valley, California. Growing up he nd his brother Stan logged fir and redwood trees, helped their dad operate a small sawmill for ranch use, and learned land surveying. He graduated from St. Helena High School in 1954 and put himself through college at UC Berkeley. He graduated in 1959 with a B.S. degree in Civil / Environmental engineering. Upon graduation he received a commission in the US Public Health Service and was stationed in South Dakota to work on the Sioux Indian reservations. He married a hometown young lady, Lucille Hough, before heading to South Dakota. After two years he was reassigned to Kansas City to work on water pollution control. When his four (4) year tour was over he, Lucille and their two daughters Yvonne and Kathleen moved to California. He obtained his California Professional Engineers license and decided to return to environmental work. They moved to Charlottesville, VA where they had their third child, Christopher Russ worked on water pollution projects in the mid-Atlantic States before moving to Northern VA to join the newly formed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). His most interesting assignments while working for EPA included being a member of a US delegation that traveled to the USSR to establish a research program with the Soviets on marine pollution. He participated in many international meetings in London to develop rules for incineration of waste at sea. He was the EPA project manager assigned to work with the USAF to incinerate two million gallons of Agent Orange at a remote location in the Pacific Ocean. He spent a number of years managing the Superfund hazardous site cleanup program. In 1987, he was selected to participate in the President's Executive Exchange program which included working in the private sector for one year. This program included a trip to five European countries and Russia to meet with government officials and discuss their major management issues. The program concluded with a handshake and photo with President Ronald Regan. He returned to EPA and worked on industrial waste management. During this period he was divorced from his first wife and later married a high school classmate, Roxetta Bostrom. He later left EPA and joined Bechtel Corp in San Francisco. He was the Project Manager on a State water control project in the East Bay area. Upon Bechtel winning a cleanup contract at the Hanford site, Russ and Roxetta moved to Richland, WA in1994. They both enjoyed the Tri-Cities and decided to stay after his retirement. He had many hobbies including fishing, target shooting, woodworking and 3D printing. He joined the Richland Rod & Gun Club and served on their Board of Directors for many years and developed two Club websites, Facebook and a data management program. Dad was always very close to his two daughters, son, niece and his six grandchildren. He maintained a family history and prepared a Holiday Letter of the entire family's activities each year for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Roxetta who passed away after a two year battle with cancer, his brother and parents. Russ died on January 25, 2020 of natural causes. He is preceded in death by his wife Roxetta who passed away after a two year battle with cancer, his brother and parents. He is survived by Yvonne Wyer, Kathleen and Scott Armstrong, Christopher and Sandra Wyer, Tammy and Oscar Sanderson, Rona Franzoia and her family, Tom and Mike Bostrom, and his six grandchildren Bryn and Camyrn Armstrong, Brandon Escobar, Izzy, Gabby and Philip Wyer. Also two very close friends Linda and Mark Spinner. Russ and Roxetta will be buried together at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery at Igo, CA at a date to be determined.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 29, 2020

