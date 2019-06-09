Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUSSELL DENNIS FEARING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RUSSELL DENNIS FEARING Hillcrest Memorial Center Russell Dennis Fearing, 75, of Kennewick, Washington passed away on May 23, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1944 to Walter and Carmen (Tenhoff) Fearing in Redding, California. Russell grew up in the Tri-Cities; he graduated from Kennewick High and attended Col. Basin College. In 1971 he married Sue Mc-Dowell Boston. He was a welder by trade; IBEW 112 and had worked for Chevron Chemical in Maintenance, the Umatilla Army Depot on the Dismantling team, Portland Ship Yards and for Western Sintering as a welder. Russell's enjoyed antiques and making yard art, bird houses, knives and salmon fishing. Russell is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sue; sons, Rusty Fearing, Frank (Kathy) Boston, and Bob (Cyndi) Boston; grandchildren, Alex, Rachel, Jake Fearing, Anthony, Brittany, Taitum, Isabella and Quincy Boston; brother, Douglas (Sara) Fearing, Shannon & Holly; sister, Delores (Randy) Black, Amy and Mandy. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 ~ 11:00AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 520 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, WA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in Russell's name. The family invites you to sign the online guest book at www.Hillcrestmemorial

