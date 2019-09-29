Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH DAVIS BRANNIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RUTH DAVIS BRANNIN Ruth Davis Brannin passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, at her Parkside Family Home in West Richland, Wa. Her daughter Darlene was by her side as she passed into the arms of her husband Jim and her family in Heaven. Ruth was 98, one month short of 99. As her grandson Kevin said, "Almost 99 times around the sun, good job GMA". Ruth was born August 30,1920 in Hasrrisville, W.Va. to James and Amanda Davis. Ruth had three sisters and two brothers. She had great childhood memories and took her three children to visit when she was able too. Ruth graduated from Harrisville, high school in 1938. Her father encouraged her to take Civil Service test, which she did. She passed and took a job at United States Postal Service in Washington, D.C. She shared an apartment with a friend in a Arlington. In the spring of 1945 her roommate introduced her to army Lt. James Brannin of Melville, Montana, He was stationed in Washington as a army courier for the White House. Quite often Jim would be sent out of town on assignment, not able to let her know he was going. Early on in the relationship he was suppose to be meeting her at Union Station and he didn't show up. Apparently she forgave him. In August of 1945 Lt. Brannin and several other couriers went with President Truman to the Pottsdam conference in Germany. Not long after he returned the war was ended. Jim and Ruth were married on October 5, 1945 at First Congregational Church of Washington. D.C. In December they made a trip to Harrisville to introduce Jim to Ruth's family and to say there good buys as they would be moving to Montana in January. In January of 1946 at the rank of Captain, Jim was Honorably Discharged from the Army. So they packed up and made the trip to Melville, Montana. Her introduction to community was the Chivaree. All the cowboys in attendance wanted to dance with the bride, she had never had much dancing experience, she said she stepped on their toes all the way around the dance floor. Ruth made some wonderful friends in the Melville communilty and loved her new Brannin family. They moved into Big Timber and in August 1946, Darlene was born and Ed in 1948 and Eileen in 1957. Ruth and Jim had some great friends in Big Timber. She was a member of First Congregational Church, the American Legion Auxillary and the Pythian sisters. Her hobby was quilting, she made manly quilts, giving them to her friends, children and grandchildren. Jim passed away in 1984. in 1988 Ruth moved to Missoula, to be close to Ed, and then in 2003 she moved out to Richland, Wa. to be close to daughters. Ruth is survived by daughters Darlene and Harold Kjarmo, Eileen and Britt Marlin, and son Ed and Mary Brannin. Eight grandhildren, Kevin-Leslie Kjarmo, Brenda-Mark Manthei, Steve Kjarmo, Michael Brannin-Genevieve, Catie_Bruce Anderson, Major Heath Marlin-Nikki, Amanda_ Issac Fish, Alison_Mark Kellogg and twelve great grand-children. Brother Andrew Davis. Many nieces and nephews. Deceased family are her husband Jim, her parents, her sisters Esther, Margaret, Ruby and brother Jim. Celebration of Life on October 5, 2019 in Benton City, Wa., call or text 5099478698 or 5095314794 Graveside Services at Mountain View Cemetery in Big, Timber, in June. Details later. Special thanks to Chaplaincy Hospice for there care and compassion and to Parkside Adult Family Home for treating our Mom with loving care.

