RUTH LILLIAN HANF

RUTH LILLIAN HANF Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Ruth Lillian Hanf died on August 26, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born March 30, 1919 in Randall, Minnesota to Glenn and Dora Faucett. Ruth spent most of her youth in Falls City, Nebraska where her father Glenn was a dentist. She graduated from Linden- wood College, in St. Charles, Missouri with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and then was employed as a laboratory technologist. Ruth moved to the West Coast at the end of WWII. Her younger sister, Curtice, was in nursing school at what is now Oregon Health Sciences University, and her mother, Dora, had moved to Oregon to be near friends and family after Glenn had passed away from illness during wartime. Ruth worked at Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon as a laboratory technologist. It was there she met and married a young medical student, Robert (Bob) W. Hanf. Bob attended medical school at OHSU and interned at Emanuel Hospital before moving Ruth and daughter to Seattle for a 4-year stint in the U.S. Navy. After completion of Bob's residency and a two-year employment in Medford, OR, the family (now 3 kids) moved to Kennewick in 1952, where Ruth and Bob participated in the opening of Kennewick General Hospital and Dr. Hanf became the first Radiologist, and medical specialist in the Tri-City area. Two more children were born in Kennewick bringing the total to five. Ruth spent her time as a devoted wife and mother. She and Bob were married for 60 years when she lost Bob in 2006. They loved to play golf and were members of the Tri-City Country Club from the mid-1950's until the club changed ownership a few years ago. During her childhood she enjoyed traveling by car with her parents across the U.S., and as an adult traveled to Hawaii, Europe, the Caribbean, South America, and the South Pacific. She also spent many happy days on the Oregon Coast with family and friends. She assisted at community blood drives and other events. Ruth remained very active in her later years. She took trips out of the country and to Hawaii with her children. She exercised at the Tri-City Court Club with a personal trainer until her 94th year. Despite blindness from macular degeneration, she would independently take Dial-A-Ride to the gym and various appointments. She left a wonderful legacy for her family. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Bob, second son Jim (Lynne) Hanf, sister Curtice Brown. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Larry) Hartinger of Battle Ground, WA, sons Bill (Diane) Hanf of Kennewick, John (Jan) Hanf of Redmond, OR, daughter Mary (Ron) Hoerner of Kennewick, Daughter-In-Law Lynne Hanf of Oklahoma City, OK, and 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Home Instead Senior Care of Kennewick, Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care of Sunnyside, and Callaway Gardens Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Kennewick for providing excellent care during her final years. Per Ruth's request there will be no services. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneral

