Service Information Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83802 (208)-522-2751

RYAN RALPH NEIBAUR Ryan Ralph Neibaur, age 70, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, in Idaho Falls, ID. Dear friends of his youth, John Mayfield and Carl Bleazard from Pasco, had arrived in time to say good-bye, which meant so much to his family. Ryan was born on July 4, 1949 to Warren and Marva Neibaur in St. Anthony ID. In 1965, the family moved to Pasco during Ryan's junior year in high school. He graduated from Pasco High School in 1967 and then attended Columbia Basin College for two years graduating with his Associates of Arts degree. After marrying "Miss Vicki" Ray (as he affectionately called her for the next 48 years) in 1971, they moved to Klamath Falls OR where he graduated from the Oregon Institute of Technology in 1973. In 1975, Ryan and his brother, Brad Neibaur, formed Golden West Irrigation in Idaho Falls. He and Miss Vicki also bought land and he started farming while running the business he farmed until health issues forced him to retire. Ryan had a passion for fishing and passed that love on to his children as well as teaching them how to safely handle firearms in their pursuit of pheasant. Ryan was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Brad. He is survived by his wife, Miss Vicki, and his children Rebecca (Dan) Locklear, Adam (Brooke) Neibaur, Nathan Neibaur, Josh (Shara) Neibaur and Jessica Neibaur. He adored his grandchildren; Olivia and Cooper Locklear, Addisyn and Charlee Neibaur, McKayla, Elizabeth, Rick and Avliana Neibaur. His sisters Monalynn, Patty and Carla, numerous nieces and nephews, father-in-law Ed Ray and sister-in-law Leslie Ray Parker also survive him. The family will celebrate his life next summer when his ashes are scattered at his farm and in his favorite fishing holes on the Snake River. Memorial donations in Ryan's name may be made to the Franklin County Historical Society & Museum, 305 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco WA 99301.

