SADAKO OGATA TOYODA Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Sadako Ogata Toyoda, age 92, passed away and went to be with the Lord and join her beloved husband, George, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Sadako, a life-long Tri-Cities resident, was born on October 10, 1927 in Pasco, WA. She was the third child of Sadakuma and Kazuni Sakamoto Ogata. As a youngster, she enjoyed playing with her siblings, attending the Pasco First United Methodist Church, and studying various school subjects, especially poetry and literature. She was the first high school and college graduate in her family, attending Whittier Elementary and graduating as Salutatorian from Pasco High School in 1945. Sadako then attended Washington State College (now University, Go Cougs!) where she earned a Bachelor's degree in English with honors. After graduation, Sadako returned to the Tri-Cities where she began a brief, three-year career working for General Electric at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. It was there that she met her husband of 45 years, Kadzuhisa George Toyoda, in 1952, and they were married the following year. She was devoted to her husband and five children as she often demonstrated by her active involvement in their lives and never ending support. She was their most passionate fan and cheerleader for all their academic and athletic endeavors, but still found time to volunteer for the PTA and Pasco High library and was an active member in her church and the Association of American University Women. Sadako enjoyed watching her ten grandchildren grow; attending collegiate and professional sporting events with her husband, especially Tri-City Americans hockey and WSU football games; attending Mid-Columbia Symphony concerts; working at her local polling location during elections; reading; eating sweets; visiting with friends; and hosting family celebrations and get-togethers. Sadako is survived by her son and his wife, Scott and Sue Toyoda of Kenmore; son and his wife, Kent and Sharon Toyoda of Pasco; son and his wife, Keith and Amy Toyoda of Kirkland; daughter and her husband, Kristi and Todd Christensen of Pasco; son and his wife, Kyle and Yasuko of San Ramon, CA; grandchildren, Cameron, Shea, Kimiko, Courtney, Jason, Alexis, Erisa, Kelsey, Zackary, Hunter, Chelsea, and Austin; two sisters, Yoko and Aileen; and her brother, Ted. Sadako and her family would like to thank the many doctors and other health-care professionals for their outstanding, compassionate support over the years, especially the care-givers from Chaplaincy Health Care and at From the Heart in Pasco where she resided the past five years. A private service will be held on Friday, July 24th, at City View Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Alzheime's Association, Childre's Tumor Foundation, Chaplaincy Health Care, or any charity of your choice
. We Love You - You will always be remembered and missed. You will be in our hearts forever.