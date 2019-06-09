Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAID DR. NAYEBI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DR. SAID NAYEBI 1940-2019 Said Nayebi passed away peacefully in his home in Seattle, WA on May 25, 2019. Said was born on January 19, 1940 in Tehran to Reza Nayebi and Safieh Alavi Taleghani. Said was especially diligent and ranked very high on the national University Entrance Exam, allowing him to enter the Medical School at Tehran University. He graduated from Medical School in 1965 and immigrated to Brooklyn, New York in 1967 and completed his internship and surgical residency until 1969. Said then entered the Orthopedic Surgery residency program at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and completed that in 1972. The following year he completed a Fellowship in Hand Surgery at the University of Louisville Medical School. After his medical training, Said moved to Kennewick, WA and started his private orthopedic practice. Said married and had three children between 1981 and 1986. Said closed his private practice in 1990 and resettled in Olympia but continued performing consultations throughout Washington State often as an expert witness in lawsuits and disability evaluations before retiring in 2000. Said enjoyed traveling and traveled far and wide to many parts of the globe. He loved to be surrounded by family and friends and will be remembered for his zest for life and vibrant personality. Said is survived by his loving partner of twelve years, Deena Cady, three children Farah Weiss, Tasha Cilurso, and Korey Nayebi, as well as four grand- children. Private graveside services were held on June 2 at Purdy and Walters Floral Hills in Lynnwood, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook

