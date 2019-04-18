SALLY JO STAFEK Sally Jo Stafek, born on June 16, 1941, passed away on April 16, 2019 from complications of dementia. She and her husband, Darrel were married for 55 years and lived in Kennewick for the past 44 years. She was a founding member of the Tri-City Channel Cats. Sally is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Myers and Mary Preston Hill and her sister, Diane Michels. She is survived by her husband, Darrel, four children, Todd Stafek, Karen Vermillion, Molly Peoples and Jeff Stafek; four grandchildren Joshua and Kali Stafek, Mason and Austin Harmon; and 3 great-grandchildren Asher, Aria and Kayl Stafek. In accordance with Sally's wishes, there will not be a memorial service. She will be cremated and her ashes spread at her favorite place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her name to a or to: Chaplaincy Health Care 1480 Fowler Street Richland, WA 99352 www.chaplaincy healthcare.org
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 18, 2019