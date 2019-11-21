SALVATORE JOHN PENNELLA (1939 - 2019)
Obituary
SALVATORE JOHN PENNELLA Salvatore John Pennella was born December 25, 1939 in New London, CT. It is with great sadness that the family of Salvatore Pennella announce his death on November 10th. He passed away in his home from a massive heart attack in Kennewick, WA where he resided for the past 15 years. He is survived by his spouse, Sandra Pennella, his daughter and son-in-law, Kristine and Daniel McMurray, his grand- daughter, Katelyn, and grandson, Colton of Kennewick, Washinbgton. His brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Katherine Williams of Venice, FL, his nephews, David III and Kevin Williams, and sister-in-law Nancy Boyle of Oakdale, Ct. The Neptune Society of Spokane, Washington is in charge of arrangements. Services will be private.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
