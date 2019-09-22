SAMMI LEE GAGLDARI Einan's at Sunset Sammi Lee Gagldari age 18, of Richland, WA, went to be with her Heavenly Father, September 16th, at home in her sleep. Sammi was born January 4th, 2001 in Kennewick, WA. Sammi lived her life in Richland with her parents and her five siblings. Sammi was a student in the Richland School District. She loved coloring, writing, carnival rides, movies, but her absolute favorites were Gilbert her cat, and of course, Shawn Mendes, Scooby Doo, and One Direction. She loved a good concert. Sammi was a beach girl too. This girl had fun catching crabs and shopping at Flamingo Jim's. You just can't get enough candy. Sammi Lee will live forever in our hearts. We Love You. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2:00 pm at Einan's at Sunset, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA. Reception following at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1321 Jadwin Avenue, Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 22, 2019