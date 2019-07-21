Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SANDA LIN SIMPSON. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

SANDA LIN SIMPSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Sanda Lin Simpson, 64, of West Richland Washington, went with the angels July 1st 2019 in the comfort of her own home. Sanda, also known as Sandy, was born to the late Roberta and Alfred Smith, October 3rd 1954, in western Washington. Sanda graduated from Lynn-wood High School in 1973 and furthered her education at community college. She married Virgil L Simpson in 1975 and relocated to eastern Washington a few years later, during which time they had some of the best-looking kids. Sanda was preceded in death by her father, Alfred, her mother, Roberta and son Michael. Sanda is survived by three children: Jesse R Simpson, Charles A Simpson and Amber L Simpson (it is questionable which one is the favorite child), her brother Bob, and sister Sheri. She is also survived by the very best grandchildren in the world: Dagny, Claire and Kyle. Growing up, Sanda was a musician and thespian, performing in her high school orchestra as a contrabassist. Throughout her life she loved camping, fishing, gardening, pool, darts, and cooking. Sanda excelled as a chef at Alterra Wynnewood in Richland and at home. She made the best Thanksgiving pineapple hams and pumpkin pies. She was also very crafty and creative and had a sense of humor that will be missed. If you needed anything, she had at least one of it, and in the case of waffle makers she had three sets of instructions even if the machines themselves were long lost. Sanda had a passion to understand her roots and was dedicated to her family genealogy dating back generations, and way past what the internet can find for you. She is loved and missed deeply. More information available at a later date for celebration of life services.

