Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SANDRA L. ROBERTS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SANDRA L. ROBERTS Sandra L. Roberts, age 52, went home to be with the Lord July 23rd, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Sandra was born in Yakima, WA May 9th, 1967 to Thomas J. and Diane L. Bolin. She joined a brother and sister. After spending two years in Yakima, the family moved to Walla Walla. After the death of her father, she moved to Connell, WA with her mother at age 16. It was here she met her future husband David Dyer. Sandy followed her passion and was among the first female firefighter/ paramedics in the city of Killeen, Texas. She worked at this career while raising three boys as a single mother, and always found time for adventure. Sandy enjoyed camping, hiking, and visiting the beach with her boys. Sandy's love of life only grew with age. Upon marrying Troy, Sandy's adventurous nature continued with new adventures of white water rafting, roller coasters, mining for sapphires and sunstones, and cruising to Alaska and Mexico. Family meant the world to Sandy, she cherished spending time with her husband, sons, grandbabies, and dogs; and she was happy seeing all three of her sons married to women she was proud of. In spite of her circumstances Sandy always had an incredibly positive outlook on life. She is dearly missed. Sandra is survived by husband Troy Roberts at their Kennewick home; sons Joshua (Cory), Apache Junction, AZ; Daniel (Amanda), Fountain, CO; Jeremy (Krista), Richland, WA; brother Thomas Bolin, Edgewood, WA; sister Kelly Hardin, Walla Walla, WA; and her mother Diane Johnson of Kennewick, WA. Preceding her in death were her father, a niece, and several uncles. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held for family and friends. The family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at Kadlec Hospital, and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center.

SANDRA L. ROBERTS Sandra L. Roberts, age 52, went home to be with the Lord July 23rd, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Sandra was born in Yakima, WA May 9th, 1967 to Thomas J. and Diane L. Bolin. She joined a brother and sister. After spending two years in Yakima, the family moved to Walla Walla. After the death of her father, she moved to Connell, WA with her mother at age 16. It was here she met her future husband David Dyer. Sandy followed her passion and was among the first female firefighter/ paramedics in the city of Killeen, Texas. She worked at this career while raising three boys as a single mother, and always found time for adventure. Sandy enjoyed camping, hiking, and visiting the beach with her boys. Sandy's love of life only grew with age. Upon marrying Troy, Sandy's adventurous nature continued with new adventures of white water rafting, roller coasters, mining for sapphires and sunstones, and cruising to Alaska and Mexico. Family meant the world to Sandy, she cherished spending time with her husband, sons, grandbabies, and dogs; and she was happy seeing all three of her sons married to women she was proud of. In spite of her circumstances Sandy always had an incredibly positive outlook on life. She is dearly missed. Sandra is survived by husband Troy Roberts at their Kennewick home; sons Joshua (Cory), Apache Junction, AZ; Daniel (Amanda), Fountain, CO; Jeremy (Krista), Richland, WA; brother Thomas Bolin, Edgewood, WA; sister Kelly Hardin, Walla Walla, WA; and her mother Diane Johnson of Kennewick, WA. Preceding her in death were her father, a niece, and several uncles. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held for family and friends. The family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at Kadlec Hospital, and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close