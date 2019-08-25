SANDRA "SANDI" LEVY Hillcrest Memorial Center Sandra "Sandi" Levy died August 14, 2019 at 77 years old. She was born in Evanston, Illinois to Ralph and Lorraine Sundblad. At 10 years old, the family moved to Long Beach, California. Sandi graduated from Millikin High School, class of 1959, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Levy in 1961. They celebrated 58 years of marriage this year. Sandi attended the Chouinard Art Institute School in Los Angeles, California. Her artistic abilities included; painting, quilting, and knitting. She was a great cook with lots of recipes collected over the years. After moving to Kennewick, Washington, she worked as a para- educator for the Kennewick school district for 23 years when she retired. Sandi is survived by her husband Bob Levy; children, Craig Levy, Traci Levy and Julie (Scott) Snook; grandchildren, Ryan (Megan) Levy, Emily Snook and Nick Snook; great-grandchild Raena Levy; brother Scott (Charlene) Sundblad; niece Ralene Wilhelm; nephews Scott (Deb) Sunblad and Joshua (Teresa) Sundblad. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 2:00p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Center 9353 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, WA For online condolences visit www.Hillcrest memorialcenter.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 25, 2019