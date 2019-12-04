Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARA JANE TATE SELLERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



SARA JANE TATE SELLERS Einan's at Sunset Sara Jane Tate Sellers was born in West Point, Mississippi on November 15, 1932 and passed away on November 28, 2019, shortly after her 87th birthday. Her parents were Robert Herbert Tate Senior and Idella Merlin Goben Tate. She was the youngest of five siblings: Anne Elizabeth Tate Cashon, Robert Herbert Tate Junior, Jacob Clinton Tate, and Russell Truman Tate. As a 15th month old baby she moved with the family to Corinth, Mississippi so care could be given to her maternal grand- parents. When World War II ended in 1945 and her brothers who had served reunited safely with the family, Merlin purchased a house in Louisville, Kentucky that was big enough for everyone to live in. Sara graduated in 1951 from the all-girls Shawnee High School, and enrolled in a local business school, eventually landing her first job at the A&P in Louisville. After her mother passed away in 1952, Sara, Jake and Russell embarked on a trip from Louisville to visit their brother Robert who had united with their estranged father in Richland, Washington for a visit that was to be a year in duration. In November of 1953 she met James Howard Sellers on a blind date. Sara and Howard were married on March 20, 1954. Their daughter, Elizabeth Ann, was born on June 6, 1958. Sara was a devoted mother, wife, volunteer and employee. She worked as an accounting clerk and business office manager for several local businesses including First National Bank at the old Camp Hanford site, KALE Radio, and Lamb Weston, all places she found to be less work and more family. Howard passed away suddenly in 1985 and Sara's grief was compounded by the passing of two of her brothers, Bob and Jake, that same year. The arrival of her first grandson, Colin Mackenzie Dale, in August of 1990, was transformational. With a renewed sense of joy and purpose, Sara embraced being a grandmother wholeheartedly. More joy came with the arrival of granddaughter Sydney Michele in March of 1993. Sara is survived by her daughter Liz and son in law Troy, Kennewick, grandson Colin and wife Shelby, Spokane and granddaughter Sydney, Richmond, Virginia. She also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews to whom she would always say "I love you now, and I always will." There will be a memorial service honoring Sara's life on Saturday, December 7 at 2 pm at Einan's at Sunset in Richland, WA. Sara's family would like to thank the doctors who have cared for her Dr. Wassim Khawandi and Dr. Jennifer Smith and the staff at Parkview Assisted Living who have been another second family to her. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Second Harvest 1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, WA 99336. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

