SARAH HUIHUI MARCELL Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On Thursday 6/13/2019 at 7:20 pm surrounded by her family and friends, our heavenly Father opened the gates of heaven for Sarah. At 101 years young she is reunited with her husband Leo and her Ohana. As one friend said "There is one heck of a party going on when that Kaka'- ako gang welcomes her home." Sarah Kala Huihui was born at home in Kaka'ako, Honolulu, 'Oahu, Territory of Hawai'i on November 8, 1917. She was married to Leo J. Marcell in November 23, 1938 and thus began her life as an Army Wife. They had 3 children, Leonie Rendall, husband Robert; Frank wife Arlis; and Leo Jr., deceased; 10 Grand-children, 18 Great -grand Children and 7 Great-great-grandchildren. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Leo, two sisters and 5 brothers. Sarah graduated from McKinley High School, Honolulu, Hawai'i in 1936. During the 20 years of Army life the family traveled all over the U.S. and did a tour of duty in Panama. The family moved to Kennewick, Washington in 1956 when Leo retired from the Army. She worked for Battelle as the secretary to the head of Security for 12 years. Sarah was a lifetime member, past president, Secretary, and Treasurer of VFW Post #5785, an avid gardener, and a volunteer at the Kennewick Food Bank. She loved to play cards and she sang in the choir at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and sang and played ukulele with a group of grand- mothers for her daughters Halau. There will be a graveside gathering of friends and family to wish Sarah a final Hui Ho, Malama Pono at 2:00 pm, Monday June 24, 2019 at Riverview Heights Cemetery, 1200 South Olympia, Kennewick, Washington. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Chaplaincy Hospice Care, Kennewick, Washington. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 19, 2019