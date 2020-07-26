SARAH SLIND Precht Rose and Barnes Chapels Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, Sarah Jewel Slind; accepted into our Lord's arms June 20th of 2020 in Glendale, AZ. She was born in Florida in 1923, married the love of her life Merrill T. Slind. "Sally's" Highlights of her life include: the adoption of her children: Kelmer Slind, Harlan Slind, and Merrilee (Slind) Mac Pherson. And the love she shared with her own siblings: Bill Ellington and Nina Collier. Her Masters degree in nursing from Yale. And the Humanitarian work she did after World War II in Japan. Throughout her life, she displayed a thirst for Truth, Knowledge and an abiding compassion for people and culture. She was loved deeply by many and all who knew Her. A private graveside service, surrounded by family will be held in Chelan WA. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com
Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.