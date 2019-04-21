Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SCOTT KENNETH APGAR. View Sign

SCOTT KENNETH APGAR Einan's at Sunset Scott Kenneth Apgar, 55, passed away April 9th, 2019 in his home located in West Richland, WA surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born April 10th, 1963 in Pasco, WA. As a young child, his father moved his family to Skag-way, Alaska where Scott graduated high school in 1981. Afterward, he served in the Marine Corp for four years as a Corporal E-4, Infantry Rifleman, Marine Recon, as well as an Embassy Guard Detail. Following his discharge in 1988, he settled in West Richland, WA. He briefly worked for Franklin County Sheriff's Department before beginning his career as a Hanford Patrol Officer. During his time with Hanford, Scott was a member of the Special Response Team and also held the title of Weapons High Master. In 2012, Scott married the love of his life Kristi and created a big, blended family. This resulted in countless family gatherings, including the famous Taco Tuesday. Becoming a grandfather (Papa) gave him great joy. He loved spending time with his grandkids; making a point to attend their sporting events and school functions. There was never a dull moment around him; he always kept life interesting with his daily shenanigans. He was fearless and had a zest for life that inspired us all. Scott was a strong, dependable man. Family and friends could always count on him, day or night. He also loved the Lord and was firmly footed in his faith. He enjoyed a lifetime of hunting, fishing, boating, and camping trips. Turkey hunting was his favorite. He had a passion for motorcycles and enjoyed many adventurous rides with his wife. He was a member of the Blue Knights motorcycle club. Scott was also an avid hiker, tackling the Chilkoot Trail at the young age of 14. He had a passion for children and proudly served as a camp counselor at Royal Family Kids Camp for foster children. He is survived by his parents Stephen and Ruth Apgar; his wife Kristi Apgar; his children Scottie G Apgar, Ashley (Enrique) Medina, Chase and Cole Apgar, and Sophia (Jeff) Stachofsky; his step children Kirsten, Katrina, Kimber, and Julianna Jordan; his siblings Stephanie (Ken) Kelso and Steve Apgar; five grand-children, and numerous relatives. A memorial service for Scott will be held at Events at Sunset on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 2 pm, 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland, WA. In honor of his passion for kids, we ask that in lieu of flowers you consider donating to their organization: Online at: https://rfk.org/ tribute/. (Be sure to enter Scott Apgar and a message for Kristi) Or Mail check to: Royal Family Kids 3000 W MacArthur Blvd Ste. 412 Santa Ana , CA 92704 Be sure to include "Scott Apgar" in the memo field All donations will go to Royal Family Kids headquarters. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

