Scott Kinghorn
1951 - 2020
SCOTT ALAN KINGHORM 11/14/1951 - 6/28/2020 Eckersell Memorial Chapel Scott Alan Kinghorn was born November 14, 1951 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the eldest child of Ferrin B. Kinghorn and Virginia Adalyn Blessing. When he was 2 years old the family moved to Rigby, Idaho where Scott's dad worked and then later owned, the Rigby Veterinary Clinic. Scott grew up in a great neighborhood among friends and siblings who enjoyed playing football and other outdoor sports. Many hours were spent working in the family veterinary business where he developed a strong work ethic and a lifelong love of animals. He attended Rigby schools then after graduation from Rigby High School in 1970 attended one year at Idaho State University and two years at University of Idaho in the pre-vet program. After applying and being accepted to both Washington State University and Colorado State University Schools of Veterinary Medicine, he chose to follow his Dad's alma mater and graduated in January 1977 with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. While on summer break in 1973 he met Cristeen Merrill of Annis, Idaho. They were married in 1974 in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are the parents of four children and 15 grand- children. After graduation he returned to Rigby and entered the mixed-animal veterinary business with his dad where he practiced for 27 years. His brother, Clark, later joined the practice as well. In 2004 Scott and Cristeen moved to Kennewick, Washington where Scott worked for 5 years for the USDA, then in 2009, together they opened a small animal practice, Rock Creek Veterinary Service in Kennewick where he served the Tri-Cities for the past 10 years. He was a beloved and skilled veterinarian and excelled at his chosen profession. He leaves behind many faithful and loyal friends, clients, and patients. Scott passed away suddenly at his home in Kennewick on June 28, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, and a family whom he loved very much. He was a devoted Dad to Matt (Liz) of Idaho Falls; Annie Stott (Marcus) of Tyler, Texas; Graig (Kendall) of Leadore, Idaho and Lynne Jones (Rob) of Kennewick, Washington. He was a fun loving Poppa Scott to Kelton, Brenner, Aivree, Kinzlee, Eliza Nohea, Raleigh Anne, Creed, Lainey, Eli, Braddock, Mesa, Andi, McKynna, Kayson and Madi. He is survived as well by his mother, Virginia Kinghorn of Rigby; sisters, Mary Brook Brimhall (Reed) of Meridian, Idaho and Laura Jean Kinghorn of Idaho Falls, Idaho and one brother, Clark of Pleasant Grove, Utah. He was preceded in death by his dad, Ferrin, in 2013. A small family graveside service will be held Tuesday July 7, 2020, 10 a.m. at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home, in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to Cristeen and family via email at cristeenkinghorn@gmail.com

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Annis Little Butte Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
Cindee and I are so sorry for your loss !
Bryce & Cindee Harmon
Friend
July 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Kinghorn family. Its been several years but Ill always remember and appreciate your friendship and kindness. Scott was a great person who lifted the spirits of those around him, he had a fun sense of humor, and an open heart and home. Praying for you all during this tough time.
Nate Beyeler
Friend
July 1, 2020
The Helsing family would like to express our love and sympathy to you Cristeen, your children Matt, Anne, Lynne, Graig and their families. Scott was such a good man, we always enjoyed his sense of humor and his friendship.My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, it's so hard to loose the ones you love.
Bonnie Helsing
Friend
July 1, 2020
We were blessed by having this wonderful person in our lives. He will be missed.
Jack and Marlyn Dillon
Friend
July 1, 2020
We loved Scott and he loved Bear. He was and is a great friend to us. Cristeen, we want to know if we can help with anything.
Charlotte McAllister
Friend
July 1, 2020
Christine I am so sorry for the sudden loss of your sweetheart. What a shock to hear of his passing. Please accept our love and prayers for you and your family. Blair and Marie Olsen
Marie Olsen
Friend
July 1, 2020
Scott was always smiling. He was (is) a wonderful Son of Heavenly Father and an example of what following Christ
Is all about. You will be greatly missed.
Judy Johnson
Friend
July 1, 2020
It is hard to lose a member of our neighborhood family. The Kinghorn family has been a part of our neighborhood for over fifty years. Visiting with them was always a positive experience. Scott was a big part of neighborhood ball games, hide and seek, and other mischief. We will miss seeing Scott and his family. We will always know, however, that his heart and pleasant personality will remain with us. Accept our sympathy, and in memory of Scott, remain part of our neighborhood family.
Charlie & Karen Barber
Neighbor
July 1, 2020
July 1, 2020
Scott is such a good man and will be greatly missed! My thoughts and prayers are with you, Cristeen, and your family. Hold on to each other and your memories.
Susan DeFord
Friend
June 30, 2020
So sad to hear about the passing of Scott. Someone who was a good friend, neighbor and best man at my wedding. Someone who became a great husband, father and grand
Father. Someone who will be greatly missed.
Robert Call
Friend
June 30, 2020
I worked with Scott for years. I loved his entire family. He will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Bonnie Herndon
Friend
June 30, 2020
I got to know Scott when he was at the veterinary clinic with his dad, Ferrin, and his brother, Clark. He treated various pets for me and my parents.
He was always very caring and professional.

He was missed very much as a vet when he moved from Rigby, and now he will be missed as a great person.

My wife and I have gotten to know Graig and his family from the Double D ranch and would like to express our deepest condolences to them and the entire family.

Take Care!!
David Gehrman
Friend
June 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of Scott's passing, Christine. It sounds like you had a wonderful life together. I am sure he was called early to do something great on the other side. Hugs, cousin. Our prayers go out to you and your family.. Marnae Sundberg
Marnae Sundberg
Family
June 30, 2020
We hold the Kinghorns in high esteem. They were horse people, and good people. The kind of people I wanted to be like. Our family was very disappointed when they moved. Losing a loved one is difficult, whether you think you're prepared, or all of a sudden. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Kinghorn family. May God give you all just a little extra at this time.
Scott Wright
Friend
June 30, 2020
R.I.P. Scott
frank SAMARGIS
June 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Scott's passing. Scott married my best friend from high school, Cristine Merrill, and I went to school with his brother, Clark. I was sad to hear Cristine was getting married, as we were going to be roommates at Rick's College the next school year. Scott and Cristine loved their family and each other. I send all my love and prayers to Cristine, her family, and to the Kinghorn family. Scott is a good one gone too soon. ❤
Deana Braden
Friend
