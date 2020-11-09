Scott Murbach

March 22, 1963 - November 5, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - Scott David Murbach passed away November 5, 2020 after a sudden illness. Scott was born on March 22, 1963 to Robert and Nanette Murbach in Spokane, WA. He was the youngest of four boys. At an early age, the Murbach family moved to Kennewick and made it their home. The Murbach boys were raised attending the Columbia Cup Hydroplane Races which is still a tradition enjoyed by family and friends. Scott made many life-long friends and graduated from Kamiakin High School in 1982. Scott was a proud third-generation Insulator of Local 82 Heat & Frost Insulators. He worked many years at Hanford alongside his brothers and his son Curtis. In 2019, his son Jacob joined the Local 82 Apprenticeship Program. Scott was a special person, who was loved and adored by his family and friends. He was funny, loyal, true, loving; if he said everything was going to be OK, he meant it, and his family believed him! He was such a steady presence in his family's lives and losing him has left them heartbroken. He was an avid Seahawk "12th" Man and never missed a game. He loved camping with family and annual deep-sea salmon fishing trips at the Pacific Ocean (the Mighty "P"). Most of all, he loved spending time with his entire family.

Scott is survived by his mom Nanette Murbach, wife Denise, sons Curtis Murbach (Monique Trott) and Jacob Murbach (Nichole Jensen); stepchildren Cameron May (Journee), Paige May (Wes), and Brock Rowe; brothers Jim Murbach (Jannese), Gary Murbach (Tina), and Tom Murbach; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his dad Robert Murbach.

Viewing will be held on Friday, November 13, 9:30 – 11:30 am, Mueller's Funeral Home (on Union). A private graveside service will follow.





