1/1
Scott Murbach
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Murbach
March 22, 1963 - November 5, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Scott David Murbach passed away November 5, 2020 after a sudden illness. Scott was born on March 22, 1963 to Robert and Nanette Murbach in Spokane, WA. He was the youngest of four boys. At an early age, the Murbach family moved to Kennewick and made it their home. The Murbach boys were raised attending the Columbia Cup Hydroplane Races which is still a tradition enjoyed by family and friends. Scott made many life-long friends and graduated from Kamiakin High School in 1982. Scott was a proud third-generation Insulator of Local 82 Heat & Frost Insulators. He worked many years at Hanford alongside his brothers and his son Curtis. In 2019, his son Jacob joined the Local 82 Apprenticeship Program. Scott was a special person, who was loved and adored by his family and friends. He was funny, loyal, true, loving; if he said everything was going to be OK, he meant it, and his family believed him! He was such a steady presence in his family's lives and losing him has left them heartbroken. He was an avid Seahawk "12th" Man and never missed a game. He loved camping with family and annual deep-sea salmon fishing trips at the Pacific Ocean (the Mighty "P"). Most of all, he loved spending time with his entire family.
Scott is survived by his mom Nanette Murbach, wife Denise, sons Curtis Murbach (Monique Trott) and Jacob Murbach (Nichole Jensen); stepchildren Cameron May (Journee), Paige May (Wes), and Brock Rowe; brothers Jim Murbach (Jannese), Gary Murbach (Tina), and Tom Murbach; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his dad Robert Murbach.
Viewing will be held on Friday, November 13, 9:30 – 11:30 am, Mueller's Funeral Home (on Union). A private graveside service will follow.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved