Seana Harris

SEANA LEE HARRIS Seana Lee Harris was born Wednesday, June 18th, 1969 in Richland, WA. She peacefully returned home on her 51st birthday. Seana possessed a kindness and beauty that made her deeply loved by all who knew her. Seana is survived by her parents, mother Janice Chafin and Judy and her father James Harris. Her siblings, Tricia and Brock Pagni, Justin and Crystal Harris and Clinton and Amanda Harris, her nephew Mario Pagni and nieces Avery Pagni, Addison Harris and Amelia Harris. Her Grandmother Clara Harris, uncles Vic and Harry and many cousins and relations and friends who loved her dearly. Seana was preceded in death by her beloved Grandparents Herschel and Helen Parkinson and her Grandfather Dr. William Harris. Also her father John Chafin and many relatives and friends she loved greatly. Seana was a brave, gregarious and loving woman whose passing has left all of us who loved her with a huge hole in our hearts. She would want us all to remember "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. "

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
